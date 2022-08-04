LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child’s mother and her boyfriend are in custody in connection with a 4-year-old’s murder from three years ago, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed through court documents.

Lishae Macfield and Roland Pierresaint, Jr., face first-degree murder and child abuse charges in connection with Jhmarye Tyler’s death, records show.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Pierresaint last weekend. Macfield was taken into custody in California, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

Police and medical personnel were called to a Las Vegas-area home on Aug. 15, 2019, for a report of an unresponsive child, officers said. Officers found Tyler, deceased on a bed, they said.

The exact location of the home is in court documents.

Pierresaint, 32, identified in paperwork as Macfield’s boyfriend, told police the child was recently released from the hospital and was on seizure medication, officers said.

Investigators noted “numerous physical marks and bruises” on Tyler’s body and believed he was in “medical crisis” before his death, officers said. Investigators also located a hole in a wall about 3 feet above the child’s head.

Investigators also noted a pillow and mattress were covered in bodily fluids. Macfield and Pierresaint told investigators the child was “urinating himself more that week and he was not able to maintain control over his urination,” documents said.

In a subsequent interview, Macfield said one of her children told her “Roland was hitting them” when she was not at home. Other children also told police “Roland would often physically hit [the child].”

Police filed warrants for Macfield and Pierresaint’s arrests in April following a lengthy investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Tyler died from blunt force injuries. His manner of death was classified as a homicide. Investigators believe the child suffered a brain bleed in the days before his death, which made him “more irritable” and caused him to “[urinate himself] more.”

Tyler’s injuries span two pages in court documents. The injuries include many contusions, abrasions and bone fractures.

A bail hearing for Pierresaint was postponed until next week when Macfield is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face charges.