LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men accused of transporting more than 200 pounds of cocaine in a shipment of tomatoes told officers they were driving from Los Angeles to Michigan, police said.

Police stopped the semi-truck the two men were in on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway on Friday morning.

K9 Nuggetz alerted officers to the drugs, police said. (LVMPD)

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police dog alerted officers to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in the truckload of tomatoes, police said Friday. The cocaine was wrapped in plastic in cardboard boxes of tomatoes.

According to their arrest reports, Nanak Singh, 29, and Chandra Prakash, 31, said they were delivering produce to the Midwest and they did not know about the drugs found in the trailer they were hauling.

Police said the driver, Singh, appeared to be extremely nervous while talking to them. Police said he was “talking extremely fast” and “had cotton (dry) mouth.”

The cocaine weighed a total of 231 lbs., police said.

The two men face several charges involving drug trafficking. Judge Suzan Baucum set bail at $500,000 each.

As the 8 News Now I-Team has reported, Las Vegas’ location in the Southwest and its abundance of hotel rooms make it a perfect spoke on the drug-dealing wheel.