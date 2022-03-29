LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting last week where a victim was discovered near a highway exit ramp involved a man’s roommate shooting a person suspected of stealing his friend’s truck, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.

The shooting happened Friday morning. Las Vegas Metro police officers said the victim was located at D Street and Bonanza Road near downtown Las Vegas with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police learned during their investigation that the victim had reportedly stolen a truck the day before. Standing in an area near the victim was a man who identified himself as the truck’s owner. The I-Team is not identifying the truck’s owner, because he has not been charged with a crime.

The owner told police he had filed a police report about his stolen truck on Thursday, the day before the shooting. The truck was located without its normal license plates, police said.

The truck’s owner said the vehicle has a tracking device on it. After he filed his police report, the device pinged the stolen truck’s location to an area near the Luxor hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

A judge set Marcos Enriquez's bail at $50,000. He faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and several counts of discharging a gun into a vehicle.

The truck’s owner and his roommate, Marcos Enriquez, 30, drove to the hotel to try to find the truck, police said. While in the area, the two men spotted the truck on Las Vegas Boulevard.

They followed the truck onto Interstate 15 northbound toward the Spaghetti Bowl, police said. At one point, Enriquez fired five to eight gunshots “through the passenger side window” at the stolen truck, police said.

The driver then pulled off the freeway, police said. The truck’s owner and Enriquez then pulled off and Enriquez fired several more rounds at the stolen truck. The two men then pulled the driver out of the truck and beat him up, police said.

The shooting victim was shot in his right temple and might lose an eye, police said.

Enriquez turned himself in to police on Saturday. While speaking to detectives, Enriquez continually apologized to them, police said.

A judge set Enriquez’s bail at $50,000. He faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and several counts of discharging a gun into a vehicle.