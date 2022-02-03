Connie Ballangao faces 12 felonies, including exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft, court records said. Police arrested Ballangao outside of her apartment Tuesday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of making fake Facebook profiles and scamming two older people out of thousands by pretending to be their friends or family members, police write in court documents.

Connie Ballangao faces 12 felony charges, including exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft, court records said. Police arrested Ballangao outside of her apartment Tuesday.

In one case, Ballangao is accused of pretending to be a man on Facebook and asking one of his friends for money.

“She thought she was conversing with [her friend] and the subject of a grand came up,” court documents said. “The individual posing as [her friend] asked her if she was interested in hearing how he received $150,000 from a grant.”

Another Facebook account then messaged the victim with details about how to transfer money to secure the grant funding. Police said the money was to be sent with a cashier’s check to Ballangao.

After the victim transferred $3,550, Ballangao allegedly told her she needed to send an additional $6,550 for a code to a lockbox that would have $150,000, police said.

The woman became suspicious and contacted police. Detectives later tracked the money to an account in Ballangao’s name at a credit union, they said.

In a second case, a woman in Colorado said she too had been messaged on Facebook about a government grant. The total amount in that case is $72,850, court documents said.

Because the two victims are in their 60s and 70s, Ballangao’s charges were upgraded.

A judge released Ballangao from jail and ordered her not to use a computer. She is due in court again next month.