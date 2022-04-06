LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing a young girl nearly a dozen times, requiring her to undergo several surgeries in an attempt to save her life, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police said there were called to a home near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in the east valley last Thursday for a report of a 3-year-old girl who had been stabbed.

The girl, who was stabbed in her stomach, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was rushed into emergency surgery, police said. She was stabbed 11 times, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Alan Wilson, 28, was located outside of a business near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, police said. Police said Wilson knew the victim and the incident was not random.

According to a witness, Wilson stabbed the child while saying, “I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her,” police said.

Wilson previously served prison time for battery, records showed.

He faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, child abuse with substantial bodily harm and battery. Judge Joseph Bonaventure ordered Wilson to be held on $250,000 bail.