Teenager lived within a few hundred feet of crime scenes, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old charged with murder is now connected to a previously unsolved homicide case from this spring, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicate.

Alonzo “AJ” Brown lived extremely close to both homicide scenes, police wrote in court documents. Police described it as a distance of fewer than 300 feet near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

During a news conference Thursday, LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said Brown “stalked” his victims.

Last Thursday, a man was shot and killed near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, police said. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Brown, running through the area. As part of their investigation, officers found a puffy jacket and white gloves nearby. Officers also found a pair of black jeans, they said.

Police reviewed the surveillance video, which they said showed Brown wearing the found clothing. Brown was following a man who had exited a nearby convenience store. Video also showed Brown running and taking off his jeans, they said.

Police later learned a similar homicide had occurred in May in the same area. The victim in that case was shot at a bus stop. In that incident, the suspect, later identified as Brown, had also stripped off his clothing. The suspect matched descriptors from the June homicide, police said.

Police later reviewed body camera video from a hit-and-run crash from last year involving Brown at the Whitney Library, they said. The body camera video showed Brown wearing similar clothing as in the two homicides.

On Monday, police arrested Brown as he left his home. They retrieved a firearm from his underwear and another gun in his backpack, they said. Police also found a ski mask matching prior video surveillance.

A family member later confirmed Brown wore the puffy jacket found at the homicide scene. Police also found a homemade fire pit at a residence with other clothing items.

While speaking with police, Brown denied the claims.

Brown was being held without bail Thursday on two charges of open murder. Records showed Brown also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.