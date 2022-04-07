LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metro police officer attempted to pull over another driver and was later found with uniforms and other law enforcement items, including handcuffs, police said.

Nelson Silva, 70, worked at Metro as a police recruit and then officer beginning in 2008. He separated from the department a year later, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team on Thursday.

The department rehired Silva as a civilian employee in 2010. He then left that position and LVMPD three years later, a spokesman said. Records show Silva also worked as a police officer at UNLV.

Court documents indicate Silva had worked as an officer in the past, but was “no longer a commissioned law enforcement officer and no longer has the power to arrest citizens.”

A woman called police around 9 p.m. on Sunday, saying a man had identified himself as a police officer and had attempted to pull her over on Maryland Parkway, police said.

The woman said the man told her he was working as an off-duty officer. The car had no emergency lights or siren, police said.

Nelson Silva (LVMPD/KLAS)

A dispatcher ran the man’s license plate, which came back to Silva, police said.

Officers went to Silva’s residence near Warm Springs Road and Torrey Pines Drive in the southwest valley. Officers said they could see a Las Vegas Metro police hat and radio equipment “in plain view” in Silva’s car.

While speaking to police, the victim said Silva had driven up next to her and flashed a badge. She said when she realized he was not a legitimate officer.

While searching Silva’s home, police said they found two police badges, multiple LVMPD and UNLV police uniforms, a hat, a walkie talkie and handcuffs. He was charged with impersonation of an officer.

Silva was released without bail and due in court next week.