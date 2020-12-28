BLYTHE, Calif. (KLAS) — A dog working with Border Patrol agents is credited with alerting them to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a crossing into the United States, officials said Monday.

A car, driven by a person from Oklahoma, was crossing the border on Highway 78 near Blythe, California, on Christmas. The dog alerted agents to the presence of an illegal substance and the car was put through a secondary inspection.

During that search, agents found 10 vacuum-seized packages with 25 pounds of meth, officials said. The drugs are worth more than $60,000, officials noted. Two other people from Oklahoma were in the car.

“Smugglers often move illegal contraband on holidays, with the hope and expectation that law enforcement will have their guard down,” officials with Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “Agents and their canine partners, however, work around the clock to secure our borders and to prevent contraband from making it further into the interior of our country.”

As the I-Team has reported, smugglers often use Las Vegas as a stopping ground to distribute drugs across the country due to the area’s abundance of hotel rooms and location in the Southwest.