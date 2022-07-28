LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a second person Wednesday in connection with a man’s murder at the Fremont Street Experience last month.

Police arrested Fabian Carmona, 21, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team. Carmona faces charges of open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder. Records show a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.

Carmona started the fight that led to the shooting on June 19, Johansson said.

Court documents obtained Thursday afternoon said Carmona “threw the first punch.” Investigators allege he violently stomped on a victim during the fight, documents said.

A GoFundMe post for Raymond Renova, the victim in the shooting at the Fremont Street Experience. (KLAS)

The documents also reveal Carmona was stabbed in the incident.

A teenager, Ruben Robles, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, in connection with the shooting. Police arrested him last month.

Raymond Renova, 23, was shot and killed during an argument, police said. Police said Renova was involved in an altercation with Carmona and Robles. A second shooting victim who survived was an innocent bystander.

Carmona was being held without bail due to his murder charge. A booking photo was not immediately available.