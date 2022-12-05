LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigated the discovery as a homicide.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had discovered the remains while riding a side-by-side offroad vehicle in the desert.

According to MCSO, arriving deputies discovered a large pile of debris, and upon closer inspection, discovered the remains of what they believed to be an adult man wrapped in a tarp.

The body was sent to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and potential identification.

Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the deceased is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753.