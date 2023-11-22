LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found on fire inside a metal drum.

On Tuesday just before 8 p.m., Henderson police and fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Sunset Road near Eastern Avenue in reference to a fire.

Fire crews extinguished a fire inside a metal drum and once the fire was out, a woman’s body was found inside.

Henderson homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

This is the 12th homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.