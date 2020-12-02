Henderson police respond to business robbery on Boulder Highway, Racetrack Road

HENDERSON (KLAS) — On Dec. 1 at approximately 1:25 p.m. the City of Henderson Police Department responded to a call in reference to a robbery of a business on South Boulder Highway.

Preliminary information states that a male individual was leaving the business without paying for merchandise.

An employee approached the male as he was leaving, instructing him to pay for the merchandise, when the male threatened the employee with a bat.

The subject fled the business on foot into a nearby neighborhood, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

A LVMPD air unit assisted with this case.

There were no reported injuries.

This is an active and open investigation so no further information will be released at this time.