Henderson Police: 5 suspects arrested in lengthy ATM theft investigation

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police, with the help of other agencies, has arrested five suspects accused in a lengthy ATM theft investigation.

The thefts began in November, the police department stated in a news release Tuesday, and the suspects were arrested on Dec. 16.

The investigation revealed that the suspects would steal a large truck and pull the ATM from the ground. No one was injured during these events, Henderson Police noted.

Investigators were able to identify the following men as the suspects involved in the stream of ATM thefts:

37-year-old Stanley Booker of Houston, Texas,

34-year-old Demarcus Dosewell of Houston, Texas,

29-year-old Dominique Owens of Houston, Texas,

27-year-old Jecorian McCutcheon of Houston, Texas,

39-year-old George Densley of Las Vegas, Nevada

After a lengthy multi-jurisdictional investigation, Henderson Police say investigators located and arrested Booker, Dosewell, Owens, McCutcheon, and Densley without incident on Dec. 16.

Booker and Dosewell were subsequently booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

1 Count of Possession of Stolen Property over 100K

1 Count of Theft 25K-100K

2 Counts of Grand Larceny Auto

2 Counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle

1 Count of Destroy Property of Another over 5K

1 Count Conspiracy Theft

1 Count Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Property

Densley was subsequently booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

1 Count of Theft 25K-100K

2 Counts of Grand Larceny Auto

2 Counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle

1 Count of Destroy Property of Another over 5K

1 Count Conspiracy Theft

1 Count of Convicted Person Failing to Register

Owens and McCutcheon were subsequently booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

1 Count of Possession of Stolen Property over 100K

1 Count Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Property

Henderson Police worked with the following agencies on this investigation:

FBI Las Vegas -Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force,

FBI Houston (TX) – Violent Crimes Task Force,

Houston (TX) Police Department,

FBI New Orleans (LA) – Violent Crimes Task Force

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.