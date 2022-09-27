LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Pkwy.

On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.

Upon arrival, when officers attempted to approach the man, a brief chase on foot occurred, police said. During the chase, police said the suspect attempted to break into stopped cars in the roadway, but was unsuccessful. Pursuing officers attempted to tase the man, but were unable to stop him.

According to police, the man then pointed his gun at officers and fired, striking one in the face. Police said the officer who was struck was still able to return fire, and ended up shooting the man.

Following the shooting, officers attempted life-saving measures before the suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the gun the man was carrying was a replica BB gun, however, police said further investigation is required to determine the capability of the weapon.

The injured officer has been reported as being in stable condition.

This was the second officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2022.