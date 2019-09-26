Henderson has lowest robbery rate in Nevada, and it’s still dropping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Statistics on robbery show that the U.S. is experiencing the lowest robbery rate in 20 years, according to a report by the home security company Frontpoint based on 2017 data.

In Nevada, Henderson has the lowest robbery rate, with about 8 robberies per 10,000 people. That compares with 21.1 robberies per 10,000 people in Las Vegas, and 23.2 in North Las Vegas.

And the trend is continuing into 2018.

The most recent statistics, which include reports for the first six months of 2018, show that Henderson’s robbery rate has actually dropped to 6.2, projected over the full year.

And North Las Vegas has seen its robbery rate drop by about 25%, coming in at 16.6 per 10,000 people. Las Vegas is just a bit below its 2017 pace, with a rate of 20.4 per 10,000 people.

Frontpoint’s survey identified the city with the lowest robbery rate in each state. See the graphic below. You can see Frontpoint’s full report here.

Henderson is one of only three of the cities with lowest robbery rates with a population above 100,000 people (299,285). The others are Honolulu (990,384) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (177,888).

In other categories, violent crime rates are holding steady into the first half of 2018.

Property crime reports are increasing in Henderson and dropping in North Las Vegas. Property crime reports in Las Vegas are nearly identical to 2017. Auto thefts are following the save trends as the overall property crimes in the three cities.