Grand jury indicts former 311 Boyz member for theft, forgery, coercion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury indicted former 311 Boyz member Steven Gazlay on charges of theft, forgery, coercion and conspiracy to commit theft Thursday.

According to court records, the alleged crimes were committed within Clark County.

Gazlay is facing the following charges:

Burglary of a business

Coercion

Theft

Forgery

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to commit forgery

Obtaining and using personal identifying information of another mortgage lending fraud

CHARGE OF COERCION

During the timeframe of March 1- Sept. 23, 2020, the court says Gazlay-Arnone and Dana Michelle Nee-Bevers used physical force, or the immediate threat of force, against a victim, with the intent to compel him under threat of kidnapping or harm to him, his family or friends if the vicim reported Gazlay’s actions to the police.

The court say that Gazlay directly committed or was aiding or abetting the crimes he is accused of. The court says Gazlay had another person show the victim a firearm while discussing the victim’s attempts to collect rent owed to him.

CHARGE OF THEFT

On or about August 27, 2020, the courts say Gazlay, Jeannette Gazlay-Arnone, and Nee-Bevers allegedly committed theft of property valued at more than $100,000 and $707,375, belonging to another victim through mortgage fraud.

Court documents say Gazlay falsely represented he was the lawful owner of one victim’s property, created false documents to support that claim and had them notarized by Arnone. Court records then say Gazlay used the fraudulent ownership documents to obtain a loan from a title company using the real property as collateral, with the defendants allegedly then sharing in the proceeds of the loan.

Related to another property, court records say Gazlay allegedly committed theft by controlling the property with the intent to deprive the owner of the property, through either converting, making an unauthorized transfer of an interest in, controlling or using the services or property entrusted to him through material misrepresentation. He again worked with Arnone to notarize fraudulent documents to obtain a loan from a title company.

CHARGE OF FORGERY

Around Aug. 26, 2020, courts say Gazlay and Aronone allegedly had the intent to forge or counterfeit an operating agreement with a victim, alleging Gazlay was the operating manager for the property.

USING ANOTHER PERSON’s IDENTITY

Finally, courts says on or about Aug. 27, 2020, Gazlay obtained personal identifying information of another person and used it to harm the person with unlawful purpose, including the obtaining of credit, goods, services or anything of value in the name of the victim, using their name to create a fraudulent document with the intent to convey ownership of real property.

Gazlay is expected to return to court on Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. He was instructed by the judge to make no contact with the victims and to stay away from the homes involved in the case.