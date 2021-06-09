‘Give me 10k or Boom:’ Man arrested after showing threatening note to cashier at Las Vegas Strip resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested Tuesday after he threatened a cashier at a Las Vegas Strip resort with a note saying “Give me 10k purple or Boom,” according to police.

In an arrest report released Wednesday, Las Vegas police say Ronald Allison, 52, walked up to the counter at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino around 6:30 a.m.

He gave the cashier loose coins, placed his duffle bag on the counter and then showed the casino worker the note, not saying a word.

The cashier thought “a gun was in the duffle bag by the sound it made,” so he gave Allison $5,000 worth in black casino chips and pressed the panic button, the arrest report stated.

Casino security called LVMPD to report the robbery. Surveillance video showed Allison changing his clothes while walking through the casino and valet parking.

Police officers followed him as he walked over bridges toward the Waldorf Astoria.

Officials confirmed Allison matched the description of the robbery suspect and arrested him.

While searching Allison’s belongings, police found two sets of shorts, $5,000 worth in casino chips, a notebook and loose notebook paper “that showed letters to various casinos of his dislike towards them,” the arrest report detailed.

The report did not mention if Allison had a gun on him, or in his duffle bag.

Allison admitted to committing the robbery. He told police he changed his clothes so officers could not identify him and burned the page that he used for the robbery while walking toward the Waldorf.

Allison faces charges including robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon.