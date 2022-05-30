SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect on the run since a mass shooting left six people dead during an alleged gang dispute in California’s capital city last month has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Mtula Payton was one of the alleged gang members who opened fire in downtown Sacramento on April 3.

Sacramento police said late Saturday that he was taken into custody at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

It wasn’t known if Payton has an attorney. Payton and two others were charged this month with murder in the slayings, as well as weapons offenses.