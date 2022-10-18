LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Faith Lutheran teacher is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, court records indicated Tuesday.

David Fendley faces six counts of engaging in sex with a student who is 16 or older, court records showed.

Fendley “had not been employed by Faith Lutheran for several years and had left due to unrelated circumstances,” a spokesperson said in a statement to 8 News Now.

A LinkedIn profile for a person with the same name indicates Fendley worked at the school as a middle school theology teacher.

A student returned to campus in December 2021, alleging the inappropriate relationship, a spokesperson said.

“Faith Lutheran takes every allegation seriously, and we strive to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to cooperate with this investigation and provide support to our former student.”

Police booked Pendley into the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant Monday. He was released without bond and was due in court next month.

Faith Lutheran is a private Christian school for students in grades 6 through 12.