LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former director of a Las Vegas-area Boys & Girls Club faces a sexual assault charge after a judge previously sentenced him to probation on similar accusations, documents said.

Willis Brown, 51, faces charges of statutory sexual seduction and lewdness committed with a child, records showed.

In July 2022, a person came forward to Las Vegas Metro police, saying she was the victim of a sexual assault at the Boys & Girls Club on Southern Highlands Parkway when she was a teenager, documents said. Brown was the club’s athletic director at the time but soon became its club director, police said.

According to police, in 2015, the teenager and Brown had a conversation about sex. She then accompanied Brown on an errand when Brown allegedly touched her breast, documents said.

In another alleged incident, Brown sexually assaulted the then-teenager in a closet, documents said.

Brown was terminated in August 2016, police said. That year, Brown faced several counts of lewdness with a child, records said.

Brown was terminated in August 2016, police said. That year, Brown faced several counts of lewdness with a child, records said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to his arrest report in the 2016 case, one of the three victims told police, “Coach Willis” would stare at her legs and comment they were amazing looking. He even touched her leg from her upper thigh to her ankle. She also told police, that he discussed sex and told her that girls her age would throw themselves at him, documents said.

Two of the victims told police that Willis hugged them and placed his hands on their buttocks and one of the victims said he had touched her breast.

Willis took a plea deal on child abuse and open or gross lewdness charges. He took an Alford plea, meaning he did not accept guilty but agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to sway a jury to convict him. In 2018, a judge sentenced Brown to probation, records said.

Brown surrendered himself to police on Feb. 13, police said. He posted a surety bond the same day and was released from jail. He was due in court March 23.