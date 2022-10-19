LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court of Nevada suspended the former Clark County public administrator accused of murdering an investigative reporter from practicing law amid an additional allegation that he mishandled client funds.

The order the high court filed Wednesday said Telles “has been charged with murder and appears to have transferred significant funds from his trust account in 2022, after he left private practice and assumed the job of public administrator.”

Telles, 45, faces charges in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, 69, an investigative reporter for the newspaper, was found stabbed to death outside his home over Labor Day weekend.

Telles is accused of killing German because he wrote stories about the “turmoil” in the public administrator’s office, including a possible inappropriate relationship between Telles and a woman in the office.

Telles, who is being represented by a public defender, was removed from his elected position as Clark County’s public administrator in early October. Until his removal, he was making a $120,000 salary.

“We conclude that the documentation before us demonstrates that Telles poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public based on the murder charge and recent trust account transfers suggesting potential mishandling or misappropriation of client funds,” the justices wrote in their order.

The order suspends Telles from practicing law in Nevada and accessing any accounts tied to “his practice of law” until a formal bar disciplinary hearing.

Specific details outlining the allegations involving client funds were not included in the documentation.