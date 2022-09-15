LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces a federal charge of wire fraud in connection with an alleged PPP loan scam, federal court documents said.

Prosecutors filed the charge against Shavonte Hill on Wednesday, court documents said. In total, Hill received about $14,000 in COVID-19 relief money, prosecutors allege.

“It was the purpose of the scheme for Hill to unjustly enrich himself and others by fraudulently obtaining loans, to which Hill knew he was not entitled, intended to help small businesses suffering economic harm by the COVID-19 pandemic,” prosecutors wrote in the documents.

The Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help companies pay and retain employees during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Records from two financial institutions revealed Hill claimed in April 2021 that “he was the sole proprietor for a barber business that made $65,000 in gross revenue during the year 2020,” documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police determined Hill had no business license for such a business and that DETR had no record either, prosecutors said.

Hill is further alleged to have “provided a fraudulent 2020 IRS [form] with his name and social security number” for the barber business, documents said. The form was never actually filed with the IRS, prosecutors said.

In an unrelated case, IRS criminal investigators allege a Henderson man fraudulently received more than $11.2 million in PPP loans to buy homes and cars and to fund investments.