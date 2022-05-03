LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of using 3D printers to manufacture untraceable guns and machinegun conversion devices in his home, federal investigators said.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Las Vegas Metro police arrested Clarence Meekins as part of a monthslong investigation last week, court documents said.

Meekins does not have a federal firearms license. He faces charges of engaging in the business of dealing or manufacturing firearms and transfer or possession of a machinegun.

On March 22, an undercover informant said he or she met Meekins, who goes by the name “G,” investigators wrote in federal documents. The information told investigators that Meekins was making firearms and machinegun conversion devices with 3D printing.

Specifically, the information said Meekins was making a “Glock Switch,” a conversion device that can be attached to a semi-automatic pistol, making it a fully automatic machinegun, police said.

The informant said he or she met Meekins through a third party, who said Meekins was building the devices at his home in Las Vegas. The home is in a neighborhood sound of Hacienda Avenue near Buffalo Drive in the southwest valley.

While in the home, the information took photos of several firearm parts and machinegun conversion devices made in a 3D printer, investigators said.

The informant later took part in several undercover buys involving a 3D printed firearm and conversion device, investigators said.

In April, investigators said they observed Meekins carrying a box “with two completed 9mm caliber PMF pistols using 3D printed frames and Glock-style components,” they said.

On April 28, police stopped Meekins during a traffic stop on the 215 Beltway near South Rainbow Boulevard. Meekins was a passenger in the car.

During a search of the car, police said they found one 3D printed rifle with no serial number and one 3D printed pistol with no serial number.

Police said they found several other 3D-printed devices in Meekins’ home. While searching the phone, investigators noted two “3D printers actively” working, they said.

A Nevada law passed last year makes it illegal to buy or sell guns that do not have serial numbers. There are exceptions, however, for hobby guns that cannot fire.

Because Meekins was in federal custody, a booking photo was not available.