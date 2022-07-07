LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a former Las Vegas Strip restaurant manager accused of stealing more than $14,000, part of which was gambled away in an attempt to repay the business, more than three years after the alleged crimes.

Jessica Soriano faces an embezzlement charge in connection with the theft at Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill inside the Venetian Hotel and Casino, police said.

Soriano is accused of stealing three multi-thousand-dollar cash deposits in December 2018 and January 2019, court documents said.

Soriano was a manager at the location and “handled the cash deposits and charges for her shifts,” police wrote in court documents. An employee said Soriano “admitted to taking [three cash drops] and not depositing them correctly.”

Police said Soriano told another employee that the first theft “was because her sister needed medication.” The second and third thefts “were used for gambling in attempts to win back all the money she had previously taken so Soriano could pay the monies back,” police wrote in court documents.

The money was never paid back to the restaurant, police said. A detective contacted Soriano in 2019. She refused to speak with him but said she understood how the investigation would proceed, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for Soriano’s arrest in 2019. On June 26, an officer stopped Soriano driving in the southwest valley. During the stop, a records check found the warrant for her arrest.

Soriano was taken to the Clark County jail to be booked. She was released on her own recognizance.