LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs, who is facing charges in a fatal DUI crash, will face his third judge in recent months as he awaits his preliminary hearing.

Judge Joe Bonaventure recused himself from Ruggs’ Las Vegas Justice Court case on Tuesday, his lawyers confirmed. Bonaventure had recently taken over the case from Judge Ann Zimmerman. Both Zimmerman and Bonaventure hear DUI-related cases.

It was unclear which judge would now hear the case as of Tuesday.

“Mr. Schonfeld and I will reflect on it and continue to do whatever we need to do to protect the constitutional rights of Mr. Ruggs and thereby protect the rights of all Nevadans,” Ruggs’ attorney David Chesnoff said in a statement.

Henry Ruggs III (KLAS)

Ruggs, 24, was released from the Raiders within hours of the crash in November 2021. His preliminary hearing, which determines if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial, has been delayed seven times.

Ruggs is out on bond with an ankle-monitoring bracelet. He is allowed to practice at a Las Vegas-based facility but cannot leave the state of Nevada, according to a judge’s order.

The former Raider is accused of driving his Corvette 156 mph and crashing into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car, causing a fiery crash that killed her and her dog.

Ruggs’ attorneys previously argued police did not have a legal reason to do a blood draw. However, the judge ruled the results of the test would be allowed as evidence. According to court records, the blood-alcohol test showed that Ruggs was more than twice the legal limit.

Ruggs is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily injury. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count for possession of a firearm while under the influence.