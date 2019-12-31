Evacuation, arrest follow domestic violence incident near Craig, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police evacuated some residents of a northwest valley neighborhood when a domestic violence call escalated to a standoff on Tuesday morning.

Police surrounded a house just northwest of Craig Road at Rancho Drive after a woman called to report her husband had hit her and threatened her with a gun.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the woman said her husband kicked in the bedroom door, pointed a rifle and started screaming obscenities. He then threw her on the floor, kicked her and pistol-whipped her, she told officers.

The man threatened to hold her hostage if she called police, but she escaped the house and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Officers persuaded the man to come out of the house just after 6:30 a.m., and he was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.