Man took video of other employees, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at a popular Las Vegas restaurant allegedly recorded people using a bathroom, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Monday said.

Luis Pastran faces a charge of capturing, distributing or displaying an image of a private area, which is a gross misdemeanor, records showed.

Late last month, a Las Vegas Metro police officer responded to Lindo Michoacan on West Flamingo Road near Hualapai Way for a report of an employee taking videos in an employee bathroom, documents said.

Another employee told police Pastran was allegedly “recording employees as they undress and utilize the bathroom,” documents said. “Pastran was believed to have placed his cell phone upright and facing out of the lockers located inside of the employee bathroom.”

Police noted it appeared the phone was pointed toward the toilet, documents said. Both men and women share the employee bathroom, officers noted.

A witness told police she had seen videos on Pastran’s phone of “female coworkers using the restroom,” documents said. The women in the videos wore Lindo Michoacan uniforms, officers said.

While speaking with officers, Pastran “said he was dumb” and that “he was joking around,” documents said. He denied sharing any of the videos.

Pastran posted a surety bond and was due to return to court in July. Representatives from the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.