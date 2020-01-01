DUI crashes continue to plague Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say so far this year there have been 112 deadly crashes in their jurisdiction — 23 of them were because of impaired driving.

On paper, that’s less than the 54 from 2018.

But there are at least 23 pending cases where toxicology results have not come back yet.

Police say an impaired driver caused a crash Monday afternoon, near Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines, killing a 52-year-old woman.

Officers are frustrated.

“You still have somebody making a bad decision, as I’ve talked about time and again. Stop doing stupid things,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jason Letkiewiecz.

It’s a message we’ve heard throughout the year.

That’s still a lot of lives that have been lost and families that are devastated. Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill

Letkiewicz emphasized: “It’s just not acceptable.”

One of the most high-profile DUI cases this year involved prominent businessman Scott Gragson.

In May, Gragson was arrested after causing a crash that killed one of his passengers, Melissa Newton. Three others were injured in the crash.

More recently, two deadly DUI crashes in October and November led Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to file second-degree murder charges against the two drivers, Kevin Raspperry and Aaron Kruse.

“When the behavior of defendants is so reckless and so callous, and in such disregard for human life, it qualifies for a charge of murder,” Wolfson said.

Police hope statements like that make a difference.

“I applaud him for his efforts to hold them accountable to the highest level and I think as a community, we need to get behind him,” Letkiewiecz said.

The DUI strike team is also working to combat impaired driving.

It has made 1,300 arrests since it was established in October of 2018.