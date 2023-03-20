LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drug agents seized more than 50 pounds of meth during a bust south of the Las Vegas Strip, documents said.

Veken Ibrahim Yousif faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, records showed.

In January, a confidential informant and Yousif met at a gas station near Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road for a sale, documents said.

Agents said Yousif arrived at the expected sale in a Porsche. During the exchange, the confidential informant purchased about 3 pounds of meth from Yousif, agents said.

Bag of crystal methamphetamine, undated DEA photo (AP)

In February, the informant purchased another 3 pounds at the same south valley location, they said.

On Tuesday, March 14, the informant planned to meet with Yousif to purchase a larger amount of meth, investigators said.

During the transaction, agents sized about 52 pounds of a substance that tested positive for meth. U.S. marshals then arrested Yousif.

Judge Brenda Weksler released Yousif on his own personal recognizance. An address was not listed for Yousif in court documents.