Driver in fatal crash had previous DUI; police used Narcan twice to wake her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver charged in a DUI crash that killed a 56-year-old woman had her license revoked almost three years ago on a previous DUI conviction and was driving on a revoked license at the time of the crash, according to an arrest report.

Eileen Gonzalez, 33, faces charges of felony DUI and reckless driving after the Sept. 25 crash near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Gonzalez was eastbound in a black Audi that witnesses told police set off a four-car crash, sideswiping one car before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a Hyundai head-on. The driver of the Hyundai, Christina Gates, died at the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, Gonzalez was unresponsive. Police helped medical first responders to get her out of the car by cutting the seat belt. After an examination that found symptoms that Gonzalez was under the influence of opiates or controlled substances, Narcan was administered.

Gonzalez did not respond, so another dose of Narcan was given.

Eileen Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

She awakened and appeared to be OK, but her pupils remained constricted, the arrest report said.

Gonzalez was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries to extremities.

The arrest report said officers determined Gonzalez had three outstanding warrants for her arrest for a traffic offense, and her Nevada license was under revocation for a prior DUI. She was arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol on March 15, 2015 for DUI and under the influence of medications. She was convicted of DUI first offense on Sept. 21, 2016. Her license was revoked for the DUI from Oct. 20, 2016 through Jan. 17, 2017.