LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody Monday morning after a man was shot three times, once in the chest.

The shooting was reported at 9:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Walnut Road, near Tonopah Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the shooting suspect was an ex-boyfriend of a family member. The suspect was at the victim’s mobile home when the two began arguing and the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

The victim’s family drove him to a hospital for treatment. Gordon said he is in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested at a nearby convenience store.