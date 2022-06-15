LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of attempting to kill his teenage son in a shooting at a home Monday, Metro police said.

Corinthians Heath, 40, faces charges of attempted murder, child abuse and neglect, and other charges related to the incident, which happened near Durango and Vegas drives.

Officers responded to the home around 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The shooting victim was shot in the wrist, police said.

The victim told police Heath came home, grabbed and gun and pointed it, saying, “Do you want to die.” The two got into a fight and Heath fired one shot, the victim told police.

“He just pointed at me,” the victim told police. “He just shot me in the arm.”

The teenager had recently moved in with his father due to an ongoing “child abuse/neglect case,” Heath’s girlfriend told police. The woman also told police she owned the gun used in the shooting.

Heath told his girlfriend he was attacked and “the gun went off,” police said.

Police noted it was Heath’s girlfriend who called police and that he made no attempt to render aid, they said.

In court Tuesday, Judge Elana Graham set bail at $100,000.