LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department briefed the media on the details surrounding a police chase that ended with the shooting of a suspect on Aug. 7

LIVE: Metro Police holds news conference about the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Aug. 7. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, August 12, 2019

The incident started in the area of Paradise Road and Twain Avenue. It ended near Sahara Avenue and Paradise.

Police on Friday released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. Officer Joshua Byington, 25, has been with the department since 2016 and assigned to the South Central Area Command.