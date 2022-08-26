LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man and woman arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges after over 300 animals were found by Nye County Sheriff’s Office are said to appear in court on Monday. The Sheriff’s office has also set up a fundraiser to help supply items for the animals.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov are set for a hearing in the 5th Judicial District Court in Pahrump on Monday at 9 a.m.

The court hearing comes just after 25 additional animals were found on their property on Wednesday.

Higgins and Platunov were initially arrested on Monday night after the discovery of 300 dogs at a property in the Amargosa Valley. Capt. David Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office described the living conditions for the animals as extremely dirty.

Photos show kennels lined up outside with several dogs inside them along with small buildings along the property.

Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office dogs

300 dogs seized from property in Nye County (Photo: David Charns)

Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County. (KLAS)

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects face multiple counts of felony animal abuse and neglect charges.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations to help raise money for Tails of Nye County which is a local non-profit rescue that has a prior working relationship with the Nye County Animal Shelter.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has set up a GoFundMe for Tails of Nye County to receive donations that will specifically go to kennels, food, supplies, and other needs of the dogs that were seized.

The GoFundMe can be found here. According to Capt. Boruchowitz this is the only sanctioned fundraising effort for these animals.

You can also send money directly to the Sheriff’s Office at 1520 E. Bason Avenue, Attn: Dog Seizure, Pahrump, Nevada 89060.