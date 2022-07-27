LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that a 4-year-old boy killed in February was beaten to death before his body was stored in a freezer.

Mason Dominguez’s manner of death was also listed as homicide, officials announced Wednesday, nearly five months after his death.

Brandon Toseland, 36, is accused of killing Dominguez. Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

In court earlier this year, prosecutors had said Dominguez’s body had several injuries, including to his small intestine. Mason also had a cut to his left eye, bruises to his face, and abrasions on his arms, stomach and head, prosecutors said.

Photos the 8 News Now I-Team obtained in April show inside the garage and the freezer where police said they found the little boy.

Investigators said several food items and a fake cardboard bottom covered the 4-year-old body in the freezer. (KLAS)

Dominguez’s body was discovered inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in the freezer. Detectives believe Mason had been there for at least 10 weeks and that a large hole in the backyard may be a potential grave, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported.

Mason’s mother said she and her two children moved into Toseland’s home in March 2021. The home is located on Saddle Brook Park Drive, near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard in the northeast valley. Toseland’s two children from a previous relationship also lived in the home, but were not there all the time due to their mother having shared custody, documents said.

Police said they found this suspected grave in the backyard. (KLAS)

Court documents obtained by the I-Team in February said Toseland told his girlfriend that Mason was ill in early December. He said he found him unconscious and that she could not see the boy’s body.

According to Mason’s mother, Toseland told her her son was dead on Dec. 17. Toseland told Mason’s mother he had woken up in the middle of the night to Mason not breathing.

Brandon Toseland (LVMPD)

Mason’s mother told police and the grand jury that she was frequently handcuffed or locked in a room after learning her son was deceased. Toseland never revealed to Mason’s mother that the boy’s body was in a freezer in the garage, she said told the grand jury.

As the criminal case moves forward, Mason’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit to freeze Toseland’s assets. 8 News Now is not naming Mason’s mother as she, police, and prosecutors have said she is the victim of domestic violence.

Toseland was due to go on trial later this year.

A lag in determining a cause and manner of death can be due to several factors, including the wait for toxicology or other test results.