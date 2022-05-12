LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of attempting to lure two children into a bathroom at a northeast valley park, police said.

Dennis Martin, 31, faces a charge of luring a child, records said.

Police said they were called to Bob Price Park in the far northeast valley on Wednesday for a report of a man who was attempting to lure two children into a bathroom.

Police encountered the two children: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old, they said. One of the children told police Martin told them to “come here” while “holding his ‘private parts,’” police said.

Another child corroborated the story, adding they went to a nearby fire station for help, police said.

While in custody, Martin told police he did not do anything wrong and was in the bathroom to eat a salad.

A booking photo for Martin was not provided.

Martin was being held Thursday on $2,000 bail. He did not appear in court “due to being disruptive,” court records said.