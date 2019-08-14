Clothes, walking style used to connect suspect to double murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect in the double murder of two 19-year-olds told detectives that he felt “put aside” by one of the victims, according to an arrest report.

Chance Underwood, 19, faces murder charges in the Aug. shooting deaths of Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey in a house near Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way in the northwest valley.

Underwood described the teen who rejected his friendship as “not a good person.”

In interviews with Las Vegas Metro police, Underwood did not admit killing the two. But he did say he owned clothes and a backpack like the one seen on surveillance video police used to track a suspect’s movements before and after the two were killed. The suspect in the video is described as a white or gray jogging suit or sweats with a hood.

Underwood was identified in the videos by the clothes and shoes he wore, and by the “Chance depressed walk” — a term Underwood himself used to describe the distinctive way he walked, police said. A person who contacted police he was “70% sure” that Underwood was the person seen walking in the neighborhood.

The shooting woke the father of one of the victims, who found the teens shot and called 911.

Police also interviewed a security guard who patrolled the area the night of the murders. The guard followed the suspect’s movements because he thought it was suspicious for someone to be wearing a sweats on a hot night.

The security officer saw the person enter the house at about 8:45 p.m., but stopped tracking the person at that point because he knew people came in and out of that house frequently. He described it as a known drug house. He returned to the house when police responded to the 8:50 p.m. call.

Police have recovered a pair of blue latex gloves from the route where the suspect was seen walking. One of the gloves may have had blood on it.

One victim was shot in the face, and the other was shot two times in the back of the head. Police said the shots were “a small caliber round consistent with a .22 or .25 caliber round. No cartridge casings were found at the scene.