NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer’s motorcycle after the officer had pulled over the driver Monday, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. after the driver, later identified as Andrew Cox, 27, of Salt Lake City, was swerving on Interstate 15 northbound, police said.

The officer noticed Cox was using his phone and driving and then initiated a traffic stop, a report said. The driver stopped after about a half-mile drive down the highway’s shoulder, police said.

The officer asked for documents from Cox and then returned to his bike.

“As [the officer] was about to conduct a records check of Cox, Cox put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated towards [the officer] and his motorcycle,” a report said. The car hit the motorcycle as the officer ran for safety toward a wall.

“The impact lifted the front of the bike up off the ground and pushed it back approximately 4 to 6 feet,” a report said. “When the bike came back down onto the side stand it slid backward approximately 3 to 4 feet, before coming to a rest.”

The report noted Cox “had a clear escape in front of him” and “deliberately put the vehicle in reverse,” the report said.

The car was located several hours later. A passenger was taken into custody, but Cox was not in it.

Around 5 p.m., an FBI team found Cox on a bus headed for Utah.

Cox faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder. He was due in court Wednesday.