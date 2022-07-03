38-year-old wanted for May stabbing, San Jose police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said.

Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said.

Metro police took Rogers into custody on June 20, police in San Jose said. He remained at the Clark County jail as of Sunday pending extradition.

Police in California said a “comprehensive, multi-state investigation” led them to Rogers in Las Vegas.

The location of Rogers’ arrest in Las Vegas was not released.