LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Chico, California arrested a man who they say threatened to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting with a specific deadline.
According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, detectives with the department’s Violence Suppression Unit obtained evidence of 37-year-old Dallas Marsh’s intent to commit the crime.
He was taken into custody at a Super 8 Motel in Chico on Sunday and is being held on a no-bail felony arrest warrant.
Marsh is facing the following charges:
- Threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize
- Obstructing/resisting an officer
- Battery on a peach officer/emergency personnel
Marsh also made threats to kill specific individuals, including law enforcement officers and their families, the news release said.
Marsh is currently in the Butte County jail.