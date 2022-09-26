Dallas Marsh is facing charges after threatening “Las Vegas style” mass shooting. (Credit: Chico Police Dept.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Chico, California arrested a man who they say threatened to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting with a specific deadline.

According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, detectives with the department’s Violence Suppression Unit obtained evidence of 37-year-old Dallas Marsh’s intent to commit the crime.

He was taken into custody at a Super 8 Motel in Chico on Sunday and is being held on a no-bail felony arrest warrant.

Marsh is facing the following charges:

Threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize

Obstructing/resisting an officer

Battery on a peach officer/emergency personnel

Marsh also made threats to kill specific individuals, including law enforcement officers and their families, the news release said.

Marsh is currently in the Butte County jail.