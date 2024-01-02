Naoko Takemaru, 69, one of three professors killed in Dec. 6 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burglars have targeted the Las Vegas home of a professor killed in the mass shooting at UNLV, documents said Tuesday.

Naoko Takemaru, 69, was one of three professors killed in the shooting on Dec. 6. Takemaru was an associate professor of Japanese Studies.

A neighbor of Takemaru’s called police on Dec. 26, reporting an unknown woman was walking out of Takemaru’s east valley home with several items in her hands, documents said. The woman, whose face was covered, then got into a car with two men who also had their faces covered.

Police later found open cabinets and medicine cabinets throughout the home, documents said. Officers noted they did not know what was taken at the time of their search in December.

It appears Takemaru lived alone. The officer noted the presence of flowers and signs memorizing Takemaru outside the home.

Police noted they have since secured the property.

The two other professors killed in the shooting are Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson; and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas. A fourth professor was shot and wounded.