LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez, 19, is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and grand larceny of a firearm, records showed.

Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez, 19. (NLVPD/KLAS)

Jose Rosas-Gonzalez, 23, is facing charges of accessory to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and accessory to grand larceny of a firearm.

Jose Rosas-Gonzalez, 23. (NLVPD/KLAS)

According to police, on Feb. 3 around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was struck in the head in the 2500 block of East Owens Avenue near Civic Center Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to be unconscious and bleeding from his head and ears. The victim began to vomit blood as officers attempted to help him. Police took the man to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition.

Police also noticed that the victim had a firearm holster, but no gun.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to police, Castrejon and a woman were hanging out at a tattoo shop on East Flamingo Road on Feb. 3. She told police, that she did not want to go home with Castrejon and decided she was going to take the bus home.

Castrejon was upset and started to follow her to the bus stop, screaming at her to go home with him. He also threatened to kill her roommate, Miguel, and his family while pounding his chest with a gun, the arrest report said.

The woman and Castrejon got onto the bus where he called Miguel, challenging him to a fight, police said. The woman told police that Castrejon was drunk at the time.

While on the bus, the woman tried to get away from Castrejon, but he kept tugging at her backpack to get her to stay with him. According to police, the woman contacted Miguel and told him that she was not going to go home because she was scared that Castrejon would attempt to use his gun to hurt Miguel and the other roommates.

Castrejon followed the woman as she got off the bus near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue and began walking south, police said.

According to police, the woman said while she was walking she heard a “loud thud” behind her. When she turned around she saw Castrejon lying on the ground bleeding and Miguel standing near him holding a metal pipe. Miguel told the woman to come with him but she refused because she could see how badly Castrejon was injured.

According to police, Miguel left the scene in the vehicle, however, that vehicle was later stopped with Miguel in the passenger’s seat and his brother, Jose, in the driver’s seat.

Jose told police that Miguel showed up to his work asking for help. Miguel said he saw the woman get on the bus and told him to follow it, police said.

The pair got into the vehicle and followed the bus to a tire shop. Jose told police that Miguel got out of the vehicle, grabbed a pole, hit Castrejon, and took his gun. They then drove to a different tire shop to get rid of the pole and then to Miguel’s home to hide the gun, the arrest report said.

In an interview with police, Miguel said that he was worried about the woman’s safety and saw her walking ahead of Castrejon while crying. He admitted to hitting Castrejon in the head twice and taking his gun.

Miguel and Jose were arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas jail.

According to North Las Vegas police, the charges against the pair will eventually be based on the fact that the victim died.