Arrest Report: Suspect in deadly DUI crash was traveling nearly 50 mph over speed limit

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now learning more about what led up to the deadly crash that killed 73-year-old Arthur Hobbs. 46-year-old Anthony Peniston has been charged with felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm and driving under the influence with death.

According to the arrest report by NLVPD, Peniston’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Aliante Parkway approaching Broadway Drive. Police say he drove through a stop sign and hit the car driven by Hobbs in the driver’s side. Hobbs was in the intersection making a left turn.

The force of the crash sent Hobb’s vehicle into a tailspin, rotating 1 1/2 times before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection. Police say Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peniston’s vehicle continued through the impact, traveling over the median, hitting a curb and coming to rest approximately 1000 feet from the initial crash. According to the report, Peniston was traveling over 80 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

In an interview with police, Peniston allegedly told officers he had come to a stop at the intersection and only began to accelerate as Hobbs’ vehicle entered the intersection. That is when officers said Peniston smelled like alcohol. Peniston then said he had two drinks earlier in the evening.