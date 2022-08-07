UPDATE: The suspects involved in this barricade were taken into custody without incident around 10 minutes before midnight on Sunday. No other details were provided.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said.

On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.

According to police, the three were seen going into an apartment near 6500 Vegas Dr., near Vegas and Torrey Pines Drives, where patrol officers surrounded them.

Police said the woman who was with them exited the apartment, but the two males reportedly remained inside.

Neighboring apartments were evacuated, and SWAT responded.