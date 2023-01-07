LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said.

Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge.

Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a shooting near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard.

According to police, arriving officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Pafundi had been in an argument with another man, that escalated to the point of gunfire, Metro said.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be

released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.