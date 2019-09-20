Adult film star ‘Bridget the Midget’ arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman known as “Bridget the Midget” in adult films was arrested and charged after a man was stabbed in the leg early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

Cheryl Murphy, 39, faces a charge of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, as well as aggravated burglary and assault charges, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to follow up on a report of screaming and glass breaking. Officers said they found Murphy in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, who was not named.

The man was stabbed in the leg. He was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Murphy, who has made dozens of adult films since 1999, has also appeared in “S.W.A.T.” and “The Surreal Life.”

She has also used the name Bridget Powerz.