LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has found a Las Vegas teenager accused of murdering three people incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Christy Craig issued her ruling late Friday, records showed.

In an interview from jail with the 8 News Now Investigators in October, Brown was insistent he was not responsible, though police said DNA evidence ties the 19-year-old to the crimes.

Alonzo Brown (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police suspect Brown shot and killed 62-year-old Paul Viana at a bus stop on May 4. On June 23, police believe Brown shot and killed 36-year-old Josue Chaparro-Montalvo. This fall, investigators announced Brown was a suspect in a January killing. In that case, police suspect Brown shot and killed Tevin Alhashemi, 26.

Brown lived extremely close to the May and June homicide scenes, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained earlier this year. Police described the distance as fewer than 300 feet near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.

“I’m surely not an accused serial killer,” Brown said in October. “I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life.”

Brown’s criminal case will resume once Craig rules Brown understands the charges against him.