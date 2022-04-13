Man expected to be brought back to California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shoe store co-owner accused of firing his gun inside a California mall, hitting an innocent 9-year-old girl, was taken into custody in Nevada, deputies said.

Marqel Cockrell, 20, fired several rounds at shoplifters inside the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday, officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

The girl was taking photos with the Easter Bunny at the time of the shooting.

Mall of Victor Valley (KCBS)

Nevada Highway Patrol arrested Cockrell, booking him on a charge of attempted murder. He was being held on $1 million and was expected to be brought back to California to face charges.

Nevada police had not said where Cockrell was found as of Wednesday afternoon.