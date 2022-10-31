LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD and its Sex Offender Apprehension Team, along with multiple other agencies arrested 32 sex offenders following an operation ensuring sex offenders were compliant with their sex offender registration.

Operation Scarecrow is a multi-agency, in-person operation that took place between Oct. 24-28.

The operation’s goal was to ensure sex offenders throughout Clark County were compliant with their sex offender registration.

According to police, by the end of the operation, 2,356 sex offenders were contacted and 32 were arrested for a variety of charges. Those charges included failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault, and violation of probation, among others.

The agencies that participated in this operation include LVMPD and its Sex Offender Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team, Nevada State Police, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, and the Las Vegas City Marshals.

LVMPD would like to remind sex offenders who are required to register, that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually

The public does have access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app which provides access to the address of registered sex offenders in your area. You can access the website here.