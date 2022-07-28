PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Three people face murder charges in connection with a 19-day-old boy’s death in Pahrump, court documents said.

Daniel Bills and Erica Eisenloffel, the child’s parents, and another woman, Angela Guerini-Bolt, each face charges of murder and child abuse, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Pahrump Justice Court.

The infant, who was 19 days old, died in October 2021, court documents said. The child is unnamed in the report.

Investigators with the Nye County Sheriff’s Department allege the child suffered “unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering” in a filthy home, the complaint said, writing the house was “filled with excess clutter and trash… drug paraphernalia, debris, human waste, urine, and/or feces on the floor and/or walls.”

Deputies believe the child may have died after ingesting methamphetamine or another substance, possibly in “contaminated formula [or] water,” the report said. Details about what led investigations to this conclusion were not included in the report, though they said the child was starved and was suffering from dehydration.

Jail records show police arrested Bills and Guerini-Bolt on a warrant on Tuesday. Eisenloffel was not listed in the jail inmate log as of Thursday.

A preliminary hearing for Bills and Guerini-Bolt was scheduled for Aug. 25.

8 News Now has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.